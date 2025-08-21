PFL 10 live results: Fabian Edwards faces Dalton Rosta in tournament final

Following the ninth round, PFL 10 wraps up the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The fight card features three championship bouts in the middleweight, heavyweight, and light heavyweight classes.
In the main event, Fabian Edwards (15-4) of England faces Dalton Rosta (11-1) of Sharon, PA at middleweight. In the co-main event, Alexande Romanov (19-3, 1 NC) of Moldova fights Oleg Popov (21-2) at heavyweight.
The light heavyweight final pits Sullivan Cauley (8-1) of Mesa, AZ against Antonio Carlos Jr. (18-6) of Brazil. Atop the prelims, Alexei Pergande (6-0) of Nashville, TN, meets Ethan Goss (12-7) of Petersburg, PA at featherweight.
PFL 10: Edwards vs Rosta live blog
PFL 10: Edwards vs Rosta results
Get the PFL 10 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta
- Alexander Romanov vs. Oleg Popov
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.
Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)
- Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Goss
- Bryce Meredith vs. Lazaro Dayron
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez
- Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana
- Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams
- Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov
- J.P. Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray