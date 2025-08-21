Subscribe
PFL 10 live results: Fabian Edwards faces Dalton Rosta in tournament final

2025 PFL World Tournament 10: Final - Live results from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Fabian Edwards and Dalton Rosta face off at the PFL 10 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL
Fabian Edwards and Dalton Rosta come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-in, on August 20, 2025, ahead of their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL | PFL
Following the ninth round, PFL 10 wraps up the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The fight card features three championship bouts in the middleweight, heavyweight, and light heavyweight classes.

In the main event, Fabian Edwards (15-4) of England faces Dalton Rosta (11-1) of Sharon, PA at middleweight. In the co-main event, Alexande Romanov (19-3, 1 NC) of Moldova fights Oleg Popov (21-2) at heavyweight.

The light heavyweight final pits Sullivan Cauley (8-1) of Mesa, AZ against Antonio Carlos Jr. (18-6) of Brazil. Atop the prelims, Alexei Pergande (6-0) of Nashville, TN, meets Ethan Goss (12-7) of Petersburg, PA at featherweight.

PFL 10: Edwards vs Rosta live blog

PFL 10: How to watch and start time

PFL 10 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

PFL 10: Edwards vs Rosta results

Get the PFL 10 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Oleg Popov
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Goss
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Lazaro Dayron
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana
  • Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams
  • Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov
  • J.P. Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray
Parviz Iskenderov
