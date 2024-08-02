PFL 7 results: Goltsov vs Johnson

PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson airs live from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Friday, August 2. The fight card kicks off 2024 Playoffs featuring the semi-final bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.
In the main event, Timothy Johnson (18-9) of Lamberton, MN fights Denis Goltsov (34-8) at heavyweight. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Dakota Ditcheva (12-0) of England and Jena Bishop (7-1) of Saint Charles, MO.
In another semi-final at heavyweight, Linton Vassell (25-9) of England battles Oleg Popov (18-1). In the women’s flyweight semi-final Taila Santos (21-3) of Brazil goes up against Liz Carmouche (22-7) of Lafayette, LA. The latter missed weight, and fined 20% of her purse and deduct a point for League purposes.
PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson live stream
PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson results
Get PFL 7 Nashville: Goltsov vs Johnson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Denis Goltsov vs. Timothy Johnson
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop
- Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell
- Liz Carmouche vs. Taila Santos
Prelims
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
- Alexei Pergande vs. Daniel Boehle
- Cody Law vs. Zachary Hicks
- Sergio Cossio vs. Dedrek Sanders
- Jaleel Willis vs. Anthony Ivy
- Kevin Pease vs. Nick Meck