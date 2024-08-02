PFL 7 results: Goltsov vs Johnson

PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson airs live from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Friday, August 2. The fight card kicks off 2024 Playoffs featuring the semi-final bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

In the main event, Timothy Johnson (18-9) of Lamberton, MN fights Denis Goltsov (34-8) at heavyweight. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Dakota Ditcheva (12-0) of England and Jena Bishop (7-1) of Saint Charles, MO.

In another semi-final at heavyweight, Linton Vassell (25-9) of England battles Oleg Popov (18-1). In the women’s flyweight semi-final Taila Santos (21-3) of Brazil goes up against Liz Carmouche (22-7) of Lafayette, LA. The latter missed weight, and fined 20% of her purse and deduct a point for League purposes.

PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson live stream

PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

PFL 7: Goltsov vs Johnson results

Get PFL 7 Nashville: Goltsov vs Johnson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Denis Goltsov vs. Timothy Johnson

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop

Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell

Liz Carmouche vs. Taila Santos

Prelims