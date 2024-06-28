PFL 6 results: Loughnane vs Gonzales

PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales airs live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, June 28. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.

In the main event, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane (28-5) of the UK goes up against Justin Gonzales (14-4) of Greeley, Colorado. In the co-main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (15-3) of Roslyn, SD takes on Luca Poclit (10-1) of Moldova.

Also on the card, Brennan Ward (17-8) of New London, CT fights Magomed Umalatov (15-0) at welterweight. Plus, Bubba Jenkins (21-8) of Germany and Gabriel Braga (13-1) of Brazil clash at featherweight. The full line up can be found below.

PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live stream

In the U.S., PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts on Friday, June 28 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

In the UK, the PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Saturday, June 29 at 3 am BST. The preliminary action begins on Friday, June 28 at 11:30 pm BST.

PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales results

Get PFL 6 Sioux Falls: Loughnane vs Gonzales full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales

Logan Storley vs. Luca Poclit

Brennan Ward vs. Magomed Umalatov

Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Braga

Preliminary card