PFL 6 results: Loughnane vs Gonzales

PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales airs live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, June 28. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.
In the main event, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane (28-5) of the UK goes up against Justin Gonzales (14-4) of Greeley, Colorado. In the co-main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (15-3) of Roslyn, SD takes on Luca Poclit (10-1) of Moldova.
Also on the card, Brennan Ward (17-8) of New London, CT fights Magomed Umalatov (15-0) at welterweight. Plus, Bubba Jenkins (21-8) of Germany and Gabriel Braga (13-1) of Brazil clash at featherweight. The full line up can be found below.
PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live stream
In the U.S., PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts on Friday, June 28 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.
In the UK, the PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Saturday, June 29 at 3 am BST. The preliminary action begins on Friday, June 28 at 11:30 pm BST.
PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales results
Get PFL 6 Sioux Falls: Loughnane vs Gonzales full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
- Logan Storley vs. Luca Poclit
- Brennan Ward vs. Magomed Umalatov
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Braga
Preliminary card
- Lorenz Larkin def. Alan Dominguez by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:46)
- Shamil Musaev def. Murad Ramazanov by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:51)
- Kai Kamaka III def. Pedro Carvalho by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Andrey Koreshkov def. Goiti Yamauchi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Timur Khizriev def. Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Tyler Diamond def. Brett Johns by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)