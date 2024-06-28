Subscribe
PFL 6 results: Loughnane vs Gonzales

PFL 6: Regular Season 2024 live results from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brendan Loughnane faces Justin Gonzales in PFL 6 Sioux Falls main event
Brendan Loughnane and Justin Gonzales go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of their bout at PFL 6: Regular Season 2024 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD, USA on June 28, 2024 | PFL MMA
PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales airs live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, June 28. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.

In the main event, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane (28-5) of the UK goes up against Justin Gonzales (14-4) of Greeley, Colorado. In the co-main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (15-3) of Roslyn, SD takes on Luca Poclit (10-1) of Moldova.

Also on the card, Brennan Ward (17-8) of New London, CT fights Magomed Umalatov (15-0) at welterweight. Plus, Bubba Jenkins (21-8) of Germany and Gabriel Braga (13-1) of Brazil clash at featherweight. The full line up can be found below.

PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live stream

In the U.S., PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts on Friday, June 28 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

In the UK, the PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Saturday, June 29 at 3 am BST. The preliminary action begins on Friday, June 28 at 11:30 pm BST.

PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales results

Get PFL 6 Sioux Falls: Loughnane vs Gonzales full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Logan Storley vs. Luca Poclit
  • Brennan Ward vs. Magomed Umalatov
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Braga

Preliminary card

  • Lorenz Larkin def. Alan Dominguez by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:46)
  • Shamil Musaev def. Murad Ramazanov by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:51)
  • Kai Kamaka III def. Pedro Carvalho by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Andrey Koreshkov def. Goiti Yamauchi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Timur Khizriev def. Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Tyler Diamond def. Brett Johns by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

