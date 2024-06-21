Subscribe
PFL 5 Salt Lake City results: Collard vs Burnell

PFL 5: Regular Season 2024 live results from Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT

By Parviz Iskenderov
Clay Collard faces Mads Burnell at PFL 5 live from Salt Lake City
Clay Collard and Mads Burnell go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their bout at PFL 5: Regular Season 2024 at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT, USA | PFL MMA
PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell airs live from Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Friday, June 21. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight classes.

In the main event, Clay Collard (25-12) of Payson, UT and Mads Burnell (18-6) of Denmark battle it out at lightweight. In the co-main event, Impa Kasanganay (16-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jakob Nedoh (8-2) of Slovenia go head to head at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (25-13) meets his Brazilian-fellow Bruno Miranda (16-5) at lightweight. Plus, Robert Wilkinson (18-2) of Australia and Joshua Silveira (13-2) of Miami Beach, Florida clash at light heavyweight.

A pair of light heavyweight bouts kicks off the action, featuring Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (22-7-1) of Turkmenistan up against Simon Biyong (9-4) of Cameroon and Antonio Carlos Junior (17-5) of Brazil versus Alex Polizzi (10-4) of of Madison, Wisconsin. The full line up can be found below.

PFL 5 Salt Lake City live stream

In the U.S., PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts on Friday, June 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

In the UK and Europe, the PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Saturday, June 22 at 1 am BST / 2 am CEST. The preliminary action begins on Friday, June 21 at 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST.

PFL 5 Salt Lake City results

Get PFL 5 Salt Lake City: Collard vs Burnell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh
  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Bruno Miranda
  • Rob Wilkinson vs. Joshua Silveira
  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simon Biyong
  • Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Alex Polizzi

Preliminary card

  • Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Tom Breese
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Elvin Espinoza
  • Adam Piccolotti vs. Michael Dufort
  • Anthony Romero vs. Sergio Cossio
  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • Brahyan Zurcher vs. Julian Ruiz
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

