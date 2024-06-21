PFL 5 Salt Lake City results: Collard vs Burnell

PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell airs live from Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Friday, June 21. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight classes.

In the main event, Clay Collard (25-12) of Payson, UT and Mads Burnell (18-6) of Denmark battle it out at lightweight. In the co-main event, Impa Kasanganay (16-4) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jakob Nedoh (8-2) of Slovenia go head to head at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (25-13) meets his Brazilian-fellow Bruno Miranda (16-5) at lightweight. Plus, Robert Wilkinson (18-2) of Australia and Joshua Silveira (13-2) of Miami Beach, Florida clash at light heavyweight.

A pair of light heavyweight bouts kicks off the action, featuring Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (22-7-1) of Turkmenistan up against Simon Biyong (9-4) of Cameroon and Antonio Carlos Junior (17-5) of Brazil versus Alex Polizzi (10-4) of of Madison, Wisconsin. The full line up can be found below.

PFL 5 Salt Lake City live stream

In the U.S., PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts on Friday, June 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In the UK and Europe, the PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Saturday, June 22 at 1 am BST / 2 am CEST. The preliminary action begins on Friday, June 21 at 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST.

PFL 5 Salt Lake City results

Get PFL 5 Salt Lake City: Collard vs Burnell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell

Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh

Patricky Pitbull vs. Bruno Miranda

Rob Wilkinson vs. Joshua Silveira

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simon Biyong

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Alex Polizzi

Preliminary card