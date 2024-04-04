PFL 1 San Antonio results, start time, live stream, Delija vs Moldavsky

PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 aka PFL San Antonio airs live from Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, April 4. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.
On the top of fight card, Croatian heavyweight Ante Delija (24-5) faces Valentin Moldavsky (12-3). In the heavyweight co-feature, Denis Goltsov (32-8) meets Linton Vassell (24-8) of England.
Also on the card, American Liz Carmouche (20-7) and Juliana Velasquez (12-2) of Brazil go head to head at women’s flyweight. In another women’s flyweight clash, Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) of England takes on Lisa Mauldin (6-3) of the U.S. The full lineup can be found below.
PFL 1 San Antonio live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, April 4
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
UK & Europe
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, April 4 – Friday, April 5
Main card: 3 am BST / 4 am CEST
Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Friday, April 5
Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST
PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 results
Get PFL 1 San Antonio: Delija vs Moldavsky full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky, heavyweight
- Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell, heavyweight
- Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez, women’s flyweight
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin, women’s flyweight
Preliminary card
- Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James, heavyweight
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergei Bilostenniy, heavyweight
- Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne, women’s flyweight
- Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov, heavyweight
- Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young, women’s flyweight
- Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop, women’s flyweight
- Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy, featherweight (showcase bout)
- Bryce Meredith vs. Ty Johnson, bantamweight