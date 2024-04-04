PFL 1 San Antonio results, start time, live stream, Delija vs Moldavsky

PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 aka PFL San Antonio airs live from Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, April 4. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

On the top of fight card, Croatian heavyweight Ante Delija (24-5) faces Valentin Moldavsky (12-3). In the heavyweight co-feature, Denis Goltsov (32-8) meets Linton Vassell (24-8) of England.

Also on the card, American Liz Carmouche (20-7) and Juliana Velasquez (12-2) of Brazil go head to head at women’s flyweight. In another women’s flyweight clash, Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) of England takes on Lisa Mauldin (6-3) of the U.S. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL 1 San Antonio live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Thursday, April 4

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, April 4 – Friday, April 5

Main card: 3 am BST / 4 am CEST

Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Friday, April 5

Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST

PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 results

Get PFL 1 San Antonio: Delija vs Moldavsky full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky, heavyweight

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell, heavyweight

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez, women’s flyweight

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card