PFL 1 San Antonio results, start time, live stream, Delija vs Moldavsky

PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 live from Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas

By Parviz Iskenderov
PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 airs live from Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas
Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez at the ceremonial weigh-ins | PFL MMA
PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 aka PFL San Antonio airs live from Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, April 4. The event features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

On the top of fight card, Croatian heavyweight Ante Delija (24-5) faces Valentin Moldavsky (12-3). In the heavyweight co-feature, Denis Goltsov (32-8) meets Linton Vassell (24-8) of England.

Also on the card, American Liz Carmouche (20-7) and Juliana Velasquez (12-2) of Brazil go head to head at women’s flyweight. In another women’s flyweight clash, Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) of England takes on Lisa Mauldin (6-3) of the U.S. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL 1 San Antonio live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, April 4
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, April 4 – Friday, April 5
Main card: 3 am BST / 4 am CEST
Prelims: 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Friday, April 5
Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST

PFL 1: Regular Season 2024 results

Get PFL 1 San Antonio: Delija vs Moldavsky full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky, heavyweight
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell, heavyweight
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez, women’s flyweight
  • Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card

  • Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James, heavyweight
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergei Bilostenniy, heavyweight
  • Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne, women’s flyweight
  • Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov, heavyweight
  • Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young, women’s flyweight
  • Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop, women’s flyweight
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy, featherweight (showcase bout)
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Ty Johnson, bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

