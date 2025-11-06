Pedro Conceicao and Raquel Miller join Jake Paul’s MVP

Pedro Conceicao and Raquel Miller join the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. Brazil’s Conceicao is a three-time amateur national champion, while Miller is a former interim champion and Team USA veteran.

Unbeaten Conceicao (5-0, 3 KOs) made his promotional debut in August in Orlando, defeating Renny Viamonte Mastrapa by knockout in the second round at MVP Prospects 14. The victory was the 24-year-old’s second fight of the year, following a second-round KO over Charles Bennett in his U.S. debut in May.

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“I’m very excited to be part of the MVP team after my KO win on the Most Valuable Prospects series in August,” Pedro Conceicao said. “I can’t wait to represent both Brazil and MVP on the global stage. I’ve got my sights set on winning a world title, and I can’t wait to show everybody the Black Diamond power.”

Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) is a former interim WBA super welterweight champion, having claimed the title by decision against Alma Ibarra in November 2019. The 40-year-old last fought in March 2023, stopping Angie Paola Rocha in the first round at cruiserweight. As an amateur, the San Francisco native won Silver at the 2012 World Championships in Qinhuangdao, China.

“‘The Pretty Beast’ is back,” Raquel Miller said. “It’s been a journey, and I know my people have been waiting and rooting for me through it all. I’m beyond grateful for y’all, this opportunity, and my team who never stopped believing in me. It’s time to finish what I started and bring that world title home. Let’s get it, MVP!”

Details on the next fights for both Pedro Conceicao and Raquel Miller are expected to be announced shortly.