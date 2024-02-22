Subscribe
HomeUFC

Pat Sabatini vs Nate Landwehr joins UFC Atlantic City fight card

Pat Sabatini faces Nate Landwehr at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot in Atlantic City

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The all-American featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and Nate Landwehr has been added to UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot. The MMA event airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. Both fighters look to return to winning ways.

Pat Sabatini (18-5) is coming off the defeat by knockout in the first round against Diego Lopes last November in New York. Last June in Las Vegas, the 33-year-old native of Bristol, Pennsylvania submitted Lucas Almeida in the second round.

Nate Landwehr (17-5) lost his previous bout last June in Vancouver by unanimous decision against Dan Ige. Prior to that, the 35-year-old native of Clarksville, Tennessee won three bouts in a row, which includes the second-round submission against Austin Lingo last March in San Antonio.

The Sabatini vs Landwehr clash was confirmed by the promotion today among other 14 matchups set for the event.

On the top of fight card, Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey goes up against Manon Fiorot (11-0) of France. The main event bout is scheduled for five rounds at women’s flyweight.

The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight
  • Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight
  • Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, middleweight
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweight
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
  • Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight
  • Connor Matthews vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweight
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight
  • Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Dudakova, women’s flyweight
  • Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
  • Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.