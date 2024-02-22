Pat Sabatini vs Nate Landwehr joins UFC Atlantic City fight card

The all-American featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and Nate Landwehr has been added to UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot. The MMA event airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. Both fighters look to return to winning ways.

Pat Sabatini (18-5) is coming off the defeat by knockout in the first round against Diego Lopes last November in New York. Last June in Las Vegas, the 33-year-old native of Bristol, Pennsylvania submitted Lucas Almeida in the second round.

Nate Landwehr (17-5) lost his previous bout last June in Vancouver by unanimous decision against Dan Ige. Prior to that, the 35-year-old native of Clarksville, Tennessee won three bouts in a row, which includes the second-round submission against Austin Lingo last March in San Antonio.

The Sabatini vs Landwehr clash was confirmed by the promotion today among other 14 matchups set for the event.

On the top of fight card, Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey goes up against Manon Fiorot (11-0) of France. The main event bout is scheduled for five rounds at women’s flyweight.

The current lineup looks as the following: