Ovince Saint Preux vs Ryan Spann joins UFC Vegas 97 card in September

The bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Ryan Spann has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 7 aka UFC Vegas 97. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at light heavyweight.

Ovince Saint Preux (27-17) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win in a row. The 41-year-old native of Immokalee, Florida took a split decision against Kennedy Nzechukwu last time out in March.

32-year-old Ryan Spann (21-10) also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to rebound from three defeats in a row. In his previous bout in April at UFC Vegas 91, the Memphis, Tennessee native was stopped by Bogdan Guskov in the second round.

The Saint Preux vs Spann showdown was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

In the UFC Vegas 97 main event, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-7) of Brazil takes on Sean Brady (16-1) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The current lineup looks as the following: