Otabek Kholmatov: I’m very well prepared for Raymond Ford

Otabek Kholmatov faces Raymond Ford live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout with the vacant WBA featherweight title on the line. At the final pre-fight press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face.

Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan fights for his first world title. Hollywood, Florida-based 25-year-old looks to become undisputed.

“It has been my dream to fight for a world title,” Otabek Kholmatov said. “I’ve been training my whole life for this. I’m ready.”

“I love to fight. That’s all I have done in my life. So, I’m going to bring the fight on Saturday.”

“I’m very well prepared. It’s been a great training camp. Great sparring. Great coaches. Everything went well, and we are prepared for the fight.”

“Fighting for all the titles is a dream come true. Every fighter wants to become undisputed. That is the goal for me.”

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) is riding a six-fight winning streak. The 24-year-old southpaw of Camden, New Jersey also makes his first attempt to become champion.

“This means the world to me,” Raymond Ford said. “I’ve been fighting my whole life for this opportunity. It’s finally here, and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

“Shakur Stevenson is like a big brother to me. I’ve been sparring with him since I was in the amateurs. It’s really no different. Just now it’s more intense. It’s great always going to Houston. I get away from home and distractions. I can fully lock in, and that’s been the difference from my past few camps.”

“I’m willing to stay for one more fight at 126 if it’s to defend against a champion or a big money fight. If it makes sense, I’m definitely here for it. But it has to be right away. If not, I’m moving up to 130.”

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight title against Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.