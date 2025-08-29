O’Shaquie Foster to face Stephen Fulton in co-feature to Fundora-Thurman

The championship bout between O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton has reportedly been set for October 25 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters are expected to square off in the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman, live on Prime Video.

Two-time and current WBC super featherweight champion Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) makes his first title defense in his second reign. The 31-year-old native of Orange, TX, reclaimed the belt last November, taking a split decision against Robson Conceicao in their rematch.

Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to conquer his third division. In his previous bout in February, the 31-year-old defeated Brandon Figueroa by unanimous decision in their rematch to win the WBC featherweight strap. Earlier in his career, the Philadelphia native unified the WBC and WBO titles at super bantamweight.

Additionally, a WBC super featherweight title eliminator between Filipino former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) and Michael Magnesi (25-2, 13 KOs) of Italy has been set for October 29 in Manila, Philippines. The winner is expected to become the mandatory challenger to the victor of the Foster vs Fulton showdown.

Atop the October 25 card in Las Vegas, once-beaten Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, defends his WBC super welterweight title against former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL.

The Foster vs Fulton matchup was reported by ESPN, citing sources. Premier Boxing Champions is expected to make a formal fight announcement shortly, including the rest of the lineup and ticket information.