Full fight video: Brian Mendoza KO’s Sebastian Fundora to claim title

Sebastian Fundora is expected to face Keith Thurman in Las Vegas this October

Watch the full fight video featuring Sebastian Fundora as he suffers his first career defeat, unsuccessfully defending his interim WBC super welterweight title against Brian Mendoza in Carson, CA, in April 2023. Following his rematch with Tim Tszyu this past July, Fundora is expected to face Keith Thurman in his next fight, set for Las Vegas this October.

Video viaPremier Boxing Champions
