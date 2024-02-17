Subscribe
O’Shaquie Foster defeats Abraham Nova to retain title in New York – Photos

O'Shaquie Foster retains WBC junior lightweight title by split decision against Abraham Nova

By Parviz Iskenderov
O'Shaquie Foster defeats Abraham Nova by split decision to retain title
O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova in their WBC junior lightweight title fight at The Theater at MSG in New York, NY, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

O’Shaquie Foster retained his WBC junior lightweight title against Abraham Nova at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, February 16. The pair battled it out in the main event live on ESPN.

The pair went toe-to-toe for 12 rounds. In the end, one judge had it 113-114 for Nova (23-2, 16 KOs), while two other judges scored the fight 115-112 and 116-111 for Foster (22-2, 12 KOs).

With the victory by split decision, O’Shaquie Foster, who secured a knockdown in the 12th round, made the second successful defense of his belt.

O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) landed the WBO Intercontinental junior lightweight title via stoppage win against Bryan Chevalier (20-2-1, 16 KOs). The Las Vegas native dominated the Puerto Rican contender, forcing his corner to halt the action at 2:17 into the fourth round.

Andres Cortes vs Bryan Chevalier
Andres Cortes vs Bryan Chevalier | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Andres Cortes
Andres Cortes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) came out on top with the win by KO in the fourth round against Bernard Torres (18-2, 8 KOs). The Brownsville, Brooklyn native became an early contender for “Knockout of the Year”.

Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Torres
Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Torres | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Torres
Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Torres | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other results, Italian Olympian Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) defeated Moses Johnson (11-2-2, 8 KOs) via TKO at heavyweight. The time of stoppage was 2:59 into the first round.

Guido Vianello vs Moses Johnson
Guido Vianello vs Moses Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Guido Vianello
Guido Vianello | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Isaah Flaherty (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Julien Baptiste (6-4, 3 KOs) at middleweight. After six rounds all three scores were 60-54.

Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ofacio Falcon (11-0, 6 KOs) defeated Edward Ceballos (11-5-1, 6 KOs) via six-round unanimous decision at junior lightweight. The scores were 60-54 3x.

Ofacio Falcon vs Edward Ceballos
Ofacio Falcon vs Edward Ceballos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ofacio Falcon vs Edward Ceballos
Ofacio Falcon vs Edward Ceballos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ofacio Falcon
Ofacio Falcon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) stopped Paulo Galdino (13-8-2, 9 KOs) in the opening round at super lightweight. The time was 0:49 into the first round.

Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno (8-0-1, 7 KOs) eliminated Antonio Todd (16-10, 9 KOs) at middleweight. Referee stopped the fight at 2:39 into the fifth round.

Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Harlem native Arnold Gonzalez (14-0, 6 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against Charles Stanford (7-5, 4 KOs) at welterweight. After six rounds the scores were 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55.

Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford
Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Gonzalez
Arnold Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

