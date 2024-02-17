O’Shaquie Foster defeats Abraham Nova to retain title in New York – Photos

O’Shaquie Foster retained his WBC junior lightweight title against Abraham Nova at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, February 16. The pair battled it out in the main event live on ESPN.

The pair went toe-to-toe for 12 rounds. In the end, one judge had it 113-114 for Nova (23-2, 16 KOs), while two other judges scored the fight 115-112 and 116-111 for Foster (22-2, 12 KOs).

With the victory by split decision, O’Shaquie Foster, who secured a knockdown in the 12th round, made the second successful defense of his belt.

O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) landed the WBO Intercontinental junior lightweight title via stoppage win against Bryan Chevalier (20-2-1, 16 KOs). The Las Vegas native dominated the Puerto Rican contender, forcing his corner to halt the action at 2:17 into the fourth round.

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) came out on top with the win by KO in the fourth round against Bernard Torres (18-2, 8 KOs). The Brownsville, Brooklyn native became an early contender for “Knockout of the Year”.

Among other results, Italian Olympian Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) defeated Moses Johnson (11-2-2, 8 KOs) via TKO at heavyweight. The time of stoppage was 2:59 into the first round.

Isaah Flaherty (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Julien Baptiste (6-4, 3 KOs) at middleweight. After six rounds all three scores were 60-54.

Ofacio Falcon (11-0, 6 KOs) defeated Edward Ceballos (11-5-1, 6 KOs) via six-round unanimous decision at junior lightweight. The scores were 60-54 3x.

Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) stopped Paulo Galdino (13-8-2, 9 KOs) in the opening round at super lightweight. The time was 0:49 into the first round.

Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno (8-0-1, 7 KOs) eliminated Antonio Todd (16-10, 9 KOs) at middleweight. Referee stopped the fight at 2:39 into the fifth round.

Harlem native Arnold Gonzalez (14-0, 6 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against Charles Stanford (7-5, 4 KOs) at welterweight. After six rounds the scores were 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55.

Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank