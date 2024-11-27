Photos: Emanuel Navarrete expects ‘better fight’ in rematch against Oscar Valdez

Emanuel Navarrete approaches his world championship rematch against fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on December 7.

Reigning WBO super featherweight champion Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defeated two-division champion Valdez (23-2, 24 KOs) by unanimous decision in August 2023. Going through the ropes for the second time this year, the 29-year-old makes the third defense of his belt. In addition, the San Juan Zitlaltepec native looks to rebound from a defeat by split decision against Denys Berinchyk in May, in his attempt to become a four-weight champion.

“There is a lot of pride at stake, especially in a Mexico vs. Mexico battle,” Emanuel Navarrete said. “When you have that dynamic, there’s always going to be pride. Valdez and I know that adds more significance to this fight.”

“I believe it will be an even better fight because we are familiar with one another. That will lead to more exchanges and better action for the fans.”

“I’m working hard because I know I must push Valdez to his limits. The second half of the fight will be less about technique and more about physical training and who is the best prepared to withstand the punches.”

“I know what happened against Berinchyk. Nothing was controversial about it, and I want to return to lightweight one day. When I fight at lightweight again, I will be much better than I was against Berinchyk.”

Emanuel Navarrete | Top Rank

The co-main event is a rematch between Rafael Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) and Robeisy Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs). Mexico’s reigning WBO featherweight champion, Espinoza, claimed the title from Cuban former titleholder Ramirez by majority decision in December 2023.