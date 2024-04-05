Oscar Collazo faces Gerardo Zapata in Verona, New York in June

Puerto Rico’s world champion Oscar Collazo has his next fight date set for June 7 against Gerardo Zapata of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out in the main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBO minimumweight title at stake.

Unbeaten Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the third round against Reyneris Gutierrez in January in Phoenix, Arizona. Last August, the Newark, New Jersey native eliminated Garen Diagan in six rounds in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 27-year-old southpaw landed the WBO minumumweight belt in May 2023, when he dethroned Melvin Jerusalem in seven rounds in Indio, CA.

Gerardo Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) was in action last August when he fought Azael Villar to a split draw in Panama City, Panama. In December 2022, the native of Managua, Nicaragua collected his first career defeat via second-round disqualification against Rene Santiago in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The 29-year-old goes through the ropes for the first time in the U.S. and makes his first attempt to become champion.

The fight was made official today by Golden Boy Promotions.

The bouts featured on Collazo vs Zapata undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.