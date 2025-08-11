Oscar Collazo and Gabriela Fundora headline in Indio, CA in September

Boxing champions Oscar Collazo and Gabriela Fundora have their next fights confirmed for September 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Collazo defends his unified minimumweight titles against Jayson Vayson, while Fundora defends her undisputed title against Ayelen Granadino.

Unbeaten Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ, puts his WBA and WBO minimumweight titles on the line. In his previous bout in March, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican stopped Edwin Cano Hernandez in the fifth round to make his first successful defense.

“I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions for giving me this opportunity to shine and defend my unified titles on September 20 in Indio, CA, against a tough Filipino fighter, Jayson Vayson,” said Collazo.

“All of my fans – Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Americans, everyone in Southern California – need to show up at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. It will be the perfect opportunity to dazzle and represent Puerto Rico on such a big platform.”

“We will enter the ring very prepared, with a lot of boxing IQ. We know Vayson is a great fighter and that he will be hungry to dethrone me, but he won’t be able to, because I have worked hard to defend what is mine and represent my island with pride.”

Once-beaten Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) of the Philippines makes his U.S. debut and first attempt to become a champion. The 27-year-old won his previous bout in March by knockout in the second round against Jirawat Aiamong. The win marked his fourth straight victory since a unanimous decision defeat to Seigo Yuri Akui in February 2023.

“I want to thank everyone who was able to make this happen,” said Vayson. “I am a fighter of few words, but I am ready to show the world that I am the best and deserving of this opportunity. I will shock the world and represent the Philippines with pride!”

Fundora defends undisputed title against Granadino

Undefeated Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, makes the second defense of her undisputed flyweight title. In her first defense in April, the Coachella, CA-based 23-year-old southpaw stopped Marilyn Badillo Amaya in the seventh round.

“I’m staying 100% focused on defending my belts,” said Fundora. “Our immediate teamwork’s intelligent planning and dedicated commitment is the result of our reality.”

Granadino (12-2-4, 1 KO) of Argentina won a WBA title eliminator in June, taking a majority decision over Micaela Milagros Lujan. Earlier in her career, the 27-year-old held the division’s IBO belt.

“Nothing is free, I have worked very hard to get here,” said Granadino. “After I beat Micaela Milagros Lujan in a final elimination for the WBA title, I knew my time had come, and I am preparing accordingly.”

“Gabriela Fundora is a great fighter, and I respect her until we get in the ring. I can’t wait to bring the four championship belts back to Argentina with me.”

The undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.