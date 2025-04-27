Oleksandr Usyk wants belt back, Daniel Dubois vows revenge

The recently reported rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois has been confirmed for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The pair battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title. The event airs live on DAZN.

The two first met in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. The contest ended in favor of Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine, who stopped Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK in the ninth round. On his way to victory, the 38-year-old scored two knockdowns in the eighth and ninth rounds.

In the fifth round, Usyk went down from a punch that was ruled a low blow. Dubois denied that he punched his opponent below the belt and stated he was robbed of the win.

Stepping through the ropes in July in London, Usyk puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line and looks to reclaim the IBF strap. The native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine vacated the latter belt ahead of Dubois’ fight against Anthony Joshua in September 2024.

“I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship,” Usyk said. “Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt – now I want it back.”

Dubois defeated Joshua by knockout in the fifth round to become the new full IBF titleholder. Prior to that, the 27-year-old native of Greenwich, London, stopped Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round to take the interim belt last June, following a 10th-round TKO of Jarrell Miller in late 2023.

“This is the fight I wanted and demanded, and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk,” Dubois said. “I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgment of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city.”

“I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now, and Usyk will find this out for himself on July 19. I would like to thank my promoter, Frank [Warren], for making this happen for me, and I intend to repay him by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

Usyk also fought twice since their first clash with Dubois. The Ukrainian southpaw took a split decision over Tyson Fury in their first fight last May to become the two-division undisputed champion. He retained his heavyweight belts by unanimous decision in their rematch last December.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are scheduled to come face-to-face for the first time ahead of their rematch at a launch press conference on April 29 at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for Usyk vs Dubois 2 go on sale on Wednesday, April 30 at 12 PM via Ticketmaster.

The bouts featured on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.