Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch date in July pushed back by one week

Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in London, England

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Oleksandr Usyk at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Daniel Dubois
Oleksandr Usyk at the weigh-in on August 25, 2023, ahead of his bout against Daniel Dubois at Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland | Piotr Duszczyk

The heavyweight championship rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois has been rescheduled to a new date. The pair, originally reported to battle it out on July 12, is now set to square off a week later, on July 19. The clash, with all four major belts on the line, is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine and Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK first met in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. The contest ended in favor of Usyk, who earned the win by knockout in the ninth round, securing two knockdowns in the eighth and ninth rounds.

In the fifth round, Dubois landed a punch that was ruled a low blow, sending Usyk to the canvas. Once the latter got back up on his feet and recovered, he went on to claim victory and retain his unified WBA, WBO, and IBF straps. Dubois denied that the punch landed below the belt.

In 2024, Oleksandr Usyk won two fights against Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion by split decision last May, and retained the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts by unanimous decision last December in a rematch. The 38-year-old southpaw from Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine vacated the IBF strap ahead of Dubois’ fight against Anthony Joshua last September.

After their first fight with Usyk, Daniel Dubois got back in the win column, stopping Jarrell Miller in the 10th round in late 2023. The following June, the 27-year-old Londoner TKO’d Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round to take the interim IBF belt.

Dubois dominated Joshua, taking the victory by knockout in the fifth round to become the new full IBF titleholder. In his next fight in February, the newly-crowned champion was expected to defend his belt against Joseph Parker, but the bout fell through after he fell ill.

As reported by The Ring, the planned Usyk vs Dubois rematch date was changed due to another card set to be held on July 12, with Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) defending his WBC lightweight title against Mexico’s unbeaten interim champion William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs).

The event, expected to take place at a venue in New York, also features former title challengers Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn and Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator. Plus, Dominican Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight belt against former 140-pound champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Additionally, former two-weight champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba meets Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.