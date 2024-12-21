Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 post-fight press conference

Following their rematch, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury host a post-fight press conference. The pair battled it out live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Two-division undisputed champion Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) put his unified WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles on the line. Former WBC titleholder Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) was looking to avenge the defeat and once again become champion.

Their first fight took place at the same venue in May. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk defeated British Tyson Fury by split decision and became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. On his way to victory, the champion scored a knockdown on his rival in the ninth round.

The scheduled 12-round world championship rematch also went the full distance. Usyk came out on top, defeating Fury by unanimous decision with the scores 116-112 x3.