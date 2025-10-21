Oleksandr Usyk eyes 2026 return, targets winner of Parker vs Wardley showdown

Oleksandr Usyk is expected to step through the ropes next in the first half of 2026. The three-time, two-division undisputed champion looks to face the winner of this Saturday’s showdown between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, last fought in July, securing a devastating knockout over Daniel Dubois in their rematch, after scoring two decision victories over Tyson Fury. The 38-year-old southpaw was later reported to have sustained a back injury and was sidelined.

New Zealand’s former champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs), who currently holds the interim WBO title, and England’s Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs), an interim WBA champion, clash for the spot to become the WBO mandatory challenger to Usyk.

“He [Usyk] feels good and in excellent shape,” said Usyk’s advisor, Serhii Lapin, as reported by Ring Magazine.

Meanwhile, reports about British Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) recently emerged, claiming the former WBC champion was considering a return to the ring, seeking a third fight with Usyk. Lapin, however, believes the Fury story is in the past.

“Theoretically, it’s an interesting option, but for whom? If boxing fans truly support it, then maybe. However, in my opinion, that chapter is already closed.”

Additionally, Slovakian-born British southpaw Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) has been mentioned as a potential opponent for the Ukrainian champion. The 20-year-old is coming off a stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte in August.

“I wouldn’t say he [Usyk] doesn’t want to fight Itauma,” Lapin said. “He’s a promising fighter, and his team has done a good job bringing him to this level and ranking. But if we analyze the heavyweight division, besides Usyk, there are plenty of top fighters.”

“Itauma still needs a serious test before facing a legend. Have we seen him go the full 12-round distance? Has he been in dangerous situations in the ring? My answer is no. At this stage, he doesn’t have the tools to beat Usyk.”

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley clash at The O2 in London on Saturday, October 25. Oleksandr Usyk is expected to be ringside and face the winner as their fight concludes.