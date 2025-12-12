Nick Ball faces Brandon Figueroa in February in Liverpool

Nick Ball faces Brandon Figueroa on February 7 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The two fighters square off in a championship bout, live on DAZN. Queensberry Promotions made the fight announcement on Thursday.

Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of the UK puts his WBA featherweight title on the line, making the fourth defense of his belt. In his previous outing in August, the 28-year-old defeated Sam Goodman by unanimous decision. In March, the Liverpool native stopped TJ Doheny in 10 rounds.

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Two-division world champion Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping his WBC 126-pound title by unanimous decision to Stephen Fulton in their February rematch. The 28-year-old native of Weslaco, Texas, last fought in July, defeating Joet Gonzalez, also by UD.

“This is a great fight for Liverpool and an extension of our blockbuster beginning to 2026,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“We are so proud of Nick and what he has accomplished and this is a glamour fight, against a recognised American talent, that he fully deserves to have in his home city.

“Figueroa represents a genuine threat, but we believe Nick has the beating of everyone in the division and he will prove this over time.

“Boxing is booming in Liverpool again and we are thrilled to be at the spearhead of this with Nick as the driving force. He delivers a perfect platform for all our other local contenders to showcase themselves on world title cards.”

The bouts featured on the Ball vs Figueroa undercard, along with ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly.