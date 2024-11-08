Video: Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates on weight at UFC Vegas 100, two fighters miss

Welterweights Neil Magny and Carlos Prates made it official for their UFC Vegas 100 main event on November 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Both fighters successfully made the required 171 lbs non-title limit.

Neil Magny (29-12) of Brooklyn, New York weighed-in at 171 lbs. Carlos Prates (20-6) of Brazil showed 170.5 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Ricky Turcios (13-4) of Houston, Texas and Benardo Sopaj (11-3) of Albania both tipped the scales at 136 lbs. The contest serves as a co-main event, replacing a bantamweight matchup between Miles Johns (15-2, 1 NC) of Newton, Kansas and former champion Cody Garbrandt (14-6) of Uhrichsville, Ohio, who was removed from the bout.

Newcomer Zach Scroggin (7-0) of Edgerton, Kansas came in at 174 lbs, missing the non-title welterweight limit, for his UFC debut against Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-8-1), who was 171 lbs. Scroggin took the fight on a short notice, replacing Nicolas Dalby (23-5-1 2 NC) of Denmark.

Melissa Mullins (6-1) of England weighed-in above the non-championship women’s bantamweight limit, showing 137 lbs, for her bout against Klaudia Sygula (6-1) of Poland. The latter hit the mark at 136 lbs.

Check out the current UFC Vegas 100 lineup and weights below.

UFC Vegas 100 fight card

Main card

Neil Magny (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170.5)

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Benardo Sopaj (136)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Reinier de Ridder (185)

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Prelims

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Cortavious Romious (136)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Zach Scroggin (174)*

Matthew Semelsberger (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)

Tresean Gore (186) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)

Melissa Mullins (137)* vs. Klaudia Sygula (136)

*Scroggin missed the welterweight limit

**Mullins missed the women’s bantamweight limit