Neider Valdez vs Erick Rosa set for December in Dominican Republic

The championship bout between Neider Valdez and Erick Rosa on December 19 at Pabellon de Karate in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has been added to the boxing schedule. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA light flyweight title.

Neider Valdez (14-1-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision win against Gerardo Rodriguez Alvarado in July. With the victory, the 23-year-old Mexican contender bounced back from his first career defeat, a fifth-round TKO loss to Erick Badillo in March.

Unbeaten local Erick Rosa (7-0, 2 KOs) defeated Yudel Reyes by unanimous decision April. The 24-year-old southpaw previously held a “regular” version of WBA mini flyweight title.

The Valdez vs Rosa matchup was reported by ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez via post on X. The contest airs live on Shuan Boxing channel on YouTube.

The WBA light flyweight title was previously held by Kenshiro Teraji (24-1, 15 KOs) of Japan. The two-division champion moved up a weight class in October, scoring an 11th-round TKO against Cristofer Rosales to claim the vacant WBC flyweight title on the Inoue vs Tsutsumi undercard. The 32-year-old also held the WBC 108 lbs title, which is currently vacant as well.

Meanwhile, Japanese Shokichi Iwata (14-1, 11 KOs) is a current WBO light flyweight champion and Masamichi Yabuki (17-4, 16 KOs) is an IBF titleholder.