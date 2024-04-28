Subscribe
Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda set for UFC 304 card in Manchester in July

Featherweights Nathaniel Wood & Daniel Pineda clash on UFC 304 card at Co-op Live in Manchester, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
The first fight for UFC 304 card has been reportedly set featuring Nathaniel Wood up against Daniel Pineda. The MMA event takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27, marking the promotion’s return to the UK.

Former “Cage Warriors” bantamweight champion Nathaniel Wood (19-6) looks to get back in the win column. London’s 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Muhammad Naimov last October, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Daniel Pineda (28-15, 3 NC) also looks to return to winning ways. The 38-year-old Dallas native suffered the defeat by UD against Tucker Lutz last March.

The bout was reported by Al Zullino via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

