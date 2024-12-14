Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jonas vs Habazin results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin results from Liverpool, England

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Natasha Jonas and Ivana Habazin square off in a title unification live from Liverpool, England
Natasha Jonas and Ivana Habazin at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England on December 14, 2024 | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Natasha Jonas faces Ivana Habazin live from Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England on December 14. The pair square off in the main event with two championship belts on the line. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Two-division champion Jonas (15-2-1, 9 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of her hometown crowd and puts her IBF welterweight title on the line. Two-time welterweight champion Habazin (23-5, 7 KOs) of Croatia brings the WBC 147-pound strap to the ring.

In the 10-round co-feature, Welsh southpaw Lauren Price (7-0, 1 KO) defends her WBA welterweight title against Bexcy Mateus (7-0, 6 KOs) of Colombia. Jonas and Price look to get through their respective opponents and face one another at a future event.

Also on the Jonas vs Habazin undercard is a 10-round welterweight matchup between WBC International Silver titleholder Stephen McKenna (15-0, 14 KOs) of Ireland and Lee Cutler (14-1, 7 KOs) of England. Plus, Mark Jeffers (18-0, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Joshua Quartey (2-4) of Ghana clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Jonas vs Habazin airs live on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin results

Get Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

  • Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin
  • Lauren Price vs. Bexcy Mateus
  • Stephen McKenna vs. Lee Cutler
  • Mark Jeffers vs. Joshua Quartey
  • Viddal Riley vs. Dan Garber
  • Frankie Stringer vs. Tatenda Mangombe
  • Mikie Tallon vs. Benn Norman
  • Mason Cartwright vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau
  • Jamie Devine vs. Jayro Fernando Duran
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.