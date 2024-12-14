Jonas vs Habazin results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Natasha Jonas faces Ivana Habazin live from Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England on December 14. The pair square off in the main event with two championship belts on the line. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Two-division champion Jonas (15-2-1, 9 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of her hometown crowd and puts her IBF welterweight title on the line. Two-time welterweight champion Habazin (23-5, 7 KOs) of Croatia brings the WBC 147-pound strap to the ring.

In the 10-round co-feature, Welsh southpaw Lauren Price (7-0, 1 KO) defends her WBA welterweight title against Bexcy Mateus (7-0, 6 KOs) of Colombia. Jonas and Price look to get through their respective opponents and face one another at a future event.

Also on the Jonas vs Habazin undercard is a 10-round welterweight matchup between WBC International Silver titleholder Stephen McKenna (15-0, 14 KOs) of Ireland and Lee Cutler (14-1, 7 KOs) of England. Plus, Mark Jeffers (18-0, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Joshua Quartey (2-4) of Ghana clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Jonas vs Habazin airs live on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin results

Get Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)