Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas post-fight press conference video

Following their world championship bout, Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas host a post-fight press conference. The pair battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4.

Undefeated Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line, making the fourth defense of his crown. The boxing star from Japan steps through the ropes in the U.S. for the first time since June 2021.

Once-beaten contender Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs), from San Antonio, TX, challenges for the division’s major title in his first bid to become champion.

The Inoue vs Cardenas post-fight press conference starts at approximately 12:00 AM ET on May 5.