Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery press conference photos

Naoya Inoue defends undisputed super bantamweight title against Luis Nery live from Tokyo Dome

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue at the press conference ahead of his fight against Luis Nery on May 6, 2024 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Japanese star Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against Mexico’s former world champion Luis Nery on May 6 at Tokyo Dome. Ahead of their main event bout, the fighters hosted a press conference and previewed their clash.

Four-division world champion and two-weight undisputed king Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed 122 lbs title. Two-division world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) looks to once again lift world title.

“The time has come,” Inoue said. “I’m sure it’s going to be an excellent fight.”

Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue | Naoki Fukuda
Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue | Naoki Fukuda
Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery
Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery | Naoki Fukuda

In the co-feature, Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) faces Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). The Australian world champion makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against unbeaten contender of Japan.

“I’ve had an amazing preparation and I am in the best condition of my career,” Jason Moloney said. “I’m very excited to be part of this historic event and I’m so well-prepared to put on an incredible fight. I’m ready to defend my title.”

“Every time I step in the ring, I give my all, and I plan on giving the fans an exciting fight on Monday night.”

“Takei is fighting to become a world champion, but I am in the best shape of my career and ready to put on the best performance of my career.”

Yoshiki Takei said: “I’m coming into this fight in the best shape of my career, and I am going to bring that into ring on Monday evening.”

Jason Moloney and Yoshiki Takei
Jason Moloney and Yoshiki Takei | Naoki Fukuda
Jason Moloney and Yoshiki Takei
Jason Moloney and Yoshiki Takei | Naoki Fukuda

Also on the card, Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBA bantamweight title against Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs) in an all-Japanese clash. Plus, Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight title against Japanese-fellow Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).

Takuma Inoue
Takuma Inoue | Naoki Fukuda
Takuma Inoue and Sho Ishida
Takuma Inoue and Sho Ishida | Naoki Fukuda
Takuma Inoue and Sho Ishida
Takuma Inoue and Sho Ishida | Naoki Fukuda
Seigo Yuri Akui and Taku Kuwahara
Seigo Yuri Akui and Taku Kuwahara | Naoki Fukuda
Seigo Yuri Akui and Taku Kuwahara
Seigo Yuri Akui and Taku Kuwahara | Naoki Fukuda
Fighters at the Inoue vs Nery press conference
Fighters at the Inoue vs Nery press conference | Naoki Fukuda

The preliminary bout pits Australia-based TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs) of Ireland against Filipino super bantamweight Bryl Bayogos (7-0, 2 KOs).

