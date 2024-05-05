Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery press conference photos

Japanese star Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against Mexico’s former world champion Luis Nery on May 6 at Tokyo Dome. Ahead of their main event bout, the fighters hosted a press conference and previewed their clash.

Four-division world champion and two-weight undisputed king Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed 122 lbs title. Two-division world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) looks to once again lift world title.

“The time has come,” Inoue said. “I’m sure it’s going to be an excellent fight.”

Naoya Inoue | Naoki Fukuda

Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery | Naoki Fukuda

In the co-feature, Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) faces Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). The Australian world champion makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against unbeaten contender of Japan.

“I’ve had an amazing preparation and I am in the best condition of my career,” Jason Moloney said. “I’m very excited to be part of this historic event and I’m so well-prepared to put on an incredible fight. I’m ready to defend my title.”

“Every time I step in the ring, I give my all, and I plan on giving the fans an exciting fight on Monday night.”

“Takei is fighting to become a world champion, but I am in the best shape of my career and ready to put on the best performance of my career.”

Yoshiki Takei said: “I’m coming into this fight in the best shape of my career, and I am going to bring that into ring on Monday evening.”

Jason Moloney and Yoshiki Takei | Naoki Fukuda

Also on the card, Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBA bantamweight title against Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs) in an all-Japanese clash. Plus, Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight title against Japanese-fellow Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).

Takuma Inoue | Naoki Fukuda

Takuma Inoue and Sho Ishida | Naoki Fukuda

Seigo Yuri Akui and Taku Kuwahara | Naoki Fukuda

Fighters at the Inoue vs Nery press conference | Naoki Fukuda

The preliminary bout pits Australia-based TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs) of Ireland against Filipino super bantamweight Bryl Bayogos (7-0, 2 KOs).