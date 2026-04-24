MVP signs six new fighters including three current champions

World champions Lourdes Juarez, Evelin Bermudez, and Irma Garcia, along with former champion Mayelli Flores, contender Brittany Sims, and prospect Iyana Verduzco, have signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Mexico’s WBC light flyweight champion Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) is scheduled to make the third defense of her title against Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican three-weight champion Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) on the undercard of Han vs. Holm 2 in El Paso, Texas, on May 30.

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The next fights for the other five fighters are expected to be announced shortly.

Argentina’s Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) unified the IBF, WBA, and WBO light flyweight titles with a first-round TKO against Sara Bailey last September.

Mexico’s IBF super flyweight champion Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) made her second successful defense in April, defeating Emma Dolan by third-round TKO.

Mexico’s former WBA super bantamweight champion Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) lost her belt by decision to Ellie Scotney in April in their clash for the undisputed title.

WBA No. 1 bantamweight contender Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) of Columbus, Ohio, scored a decision win over Natalia Francesca last September, securing her seventh consecutive victory.

Unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) of San Fernando, California, is coming off a decision victory over Maria Salinas last November.

The announcement of new MVP signings follows Los Angeles three-division champion Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), who signed with the promotion in March.