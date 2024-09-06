Subscribe
HomeBoxing

MVP 8 results, start time, live stream, Brown vs Bauza, full fight card

Most Valuable Prospects 8: Brown vs Bauza live results from Orlando

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Kevin Hayler Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) faces John Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP) 8 live on DAZN on September 6. The fight card takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The contest features the unbeaten Cuban super lightweight defending his WBA Continental Americas title against the Puerto Rican southpaw. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic goes up against Enriko Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) of Georgia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Among the Brown vs Bauza undercard bouts, Cuban southpaw Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) takes on Brazilian southpaw Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski (11-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, unbeaten Bree Howling (7-0, 2 KOs) of Canada and Beata Dudek (4-3, 4 KOs) of Slovakia clash in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Watch on DAZN

Most Valuable Prospects 8 results

Get MVP 8: Brown vs Bauza full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

  • Kevin Hayler Brown vs. John Bauza – WBA Continental Americas title
  • Hendri Cedeno vs. Enriko Gogokhia
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski
  • Bree Howling vs. Beata Dudek

Prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Harley Mederos vs. Nikolai Buzolin
  • Antraveous Ingram vs. Cruse Stewart
  • Carlos Lebron vs. Luis Quiles Rivera
  • Natalie Dove vs. Wendy Villegas
  • Christian Rivera vs. Rommell Toran
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.