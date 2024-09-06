MVP 8 results, start time, live stream, Brown vs Bauza, full fight card

Kevin Hayler Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) faces John Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP) 8 live on DAZN on September 6. The fight card takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The contest features the unbeaten Cuban super lightweight defending his WBA Continental Americas title against the Puerto Rican southpaw. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic goes up against Enriko Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) of Georgia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Among the Brown vs Bauza undercard bouts, Cuban southpaw Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) takes on Brazilian southpaw Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski (11-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, unbeaten Bree Howling (7-0, 2 KOs) of Canada and Beata Dudek (4-3, 4 KOs) of Slovakia clash in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Most Valuable Prospects 8 results

Get MVP 8: Brown vs Bauza full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. John Bauza – WBA Continental Americas title

Hendri Cedeno vs. Enriko Gogokhia

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski

Bree Howling vs. Beata Dudek

Prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)