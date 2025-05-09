MVP 12 weigh-in photos: Dainier Pero vs Cesar Navarro official in Orlando, FL

Dainier Pero and Cesar Navarro successfully weighed in for their bout headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on May 9. The pair square off at heavyweight, with Pero’s WBA Continental USA title on the line.

Unbeaten Las Vegas-based Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero (10-0, 8 KOs) came in at 239.8 lbs. Cesar Navarro (13-2, 11 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, by way of Agua Prieta, Mexico, showed 216.2 lbs.

Local Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) and Tayden Beltran (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Pomona, CA, both tipped the scales at 134.4 lbs for their co-main event bout. Kaipo Gallegos (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas and Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda Castro (8-0-1, 5 KOs) were 134.6 lbs and 134.4 lbs, respectively, for their main card showdown.

Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (4-0) weighed in at 114.6 lbs, while her opponent Nayeli Rodriguez (3-0) of El Paso, TX, was 114.8 lbs. The matchup serves as the main card opener.

Previously announced for the MVP 12 card, bantamweight Alexander Gueche (7-0, 5 KOs) of Harbor City, CA, and lightweight David Ramirez Lima of Downey, CA, no longer battle it out on the night.

Check out the current MVP 12: Pero vs Navarro lineup and weights below.

Dainier Pero and Cesar Navarro at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Cesar Navarro at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Dainier Pero at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Dainier Pero at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Cesar Navarro at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Corey Marksman and Tayden Beltran at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Kaipo Gallegos and Pedro Castaneda Castro at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove and Nayeli Rodriguez at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Ariel Perez and Mario Bedolla Orozco at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Jeremy Adorno and Jonathan Gabriel Pachado at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Elise Soto and Colleen Davis at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

Quincey Williams and Jose Edgardo Perdomo at the MVP 12 weigh-in on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Most Valuable Promotions

The MVP 12: Pero vs Navarro weights are as follows:

Main card

Dainier Pero (239.8) vs. Cesar Navarro (216.2)

Corey Marksman (134.4) vs. Tayden Beltran (134.4)

Kaipo Gallegos (134.6) vs. Pedro Castaneda Castro (134.4)

Natalie Dove (114.6) vs. Nayeli Rodriguez (114.8)

Prelims