MVP 12 photos: Dainier Pero gets dropped twice, defeats Cesar Navarro by decision

Dainier Pero walked away with the win on May 10 when he faced Cesar Navarro in the main event of “Most Valuable Prospects 12” in Orlando, FL. On his way to victory by decision, the Cuban Olympian had to overcome two knockdowns.

Mexico’s Navarro dropped Pero twice in the third round – first with a big right hand, then again with a right uppercut. Pero survived the round and bounced back to defeat Navarro by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at heavyweight, all three judges scored the fight 96-92.

Las Vegas-based Dainier Pero retained his WBA Continental USA belt, remained undefeated, and improved to 11-0, 8 KOs. Phoenix, AZ-based Cesar Navarro dropped to 13-3, 11 KOs, snapping his two-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, Corey Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) made a successful hometown ring appearance, earning a seventh-round stoppage victory over Tayden Beltran (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Pomona, CA. Referee Chris Young stepped in and halted the lightweight bout at the official time of 2:41 into the round.

Among other MVP 12 results, Kaipo Gallegos (9-0-1, 7 KOs) defeated Pedro Castaneda Castro (8-1-1, 5 KOs) via six-round RTD at lightweight. With the victory, Las Vegas southpaw Gallegos remained unbeaten, while Mexico’s Castro picked up his first loss.

Kicking off the main card, Natalie Dove (4-0-1) of Philadelphia, PA and Nayeli Rodriguez (3-0-1) of El Paso, TX fought to a unanimous draw. After four rounds at super flyweight, all three judges scored the bout 38-38.

MVP ring girl Delia Sylvain and presenter Dasha Kuret during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Dainier Pero throws a jab in his bout against Cesar Navarro at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Cesar Navarro throws a right hand in his bout against Dainier Pero during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Cesar Navarro punches Dainier Pero during their bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Cesar Navarro knocks down Dainier Pero during their bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

MVP ring girl Marissa Ayers during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Dainier Pero in action against Cesar Navarro during their bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Dainier Pero punches Cesar Navarro during their bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Cesar Navarro during his bout against Dainier Pero at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Dainier Pero and Cesar Navarro after their bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Dainier Pero takes victory over Cesar Navarro in their bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Corey Marksman dominates Tayden Beltran in their bout during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Corey Marksman is interviewed by Sibley Scoles after his bout against Tayden Beltran at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Kaipo Gallegos in action against Pedro Castaneda Castro during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Kaipo Gallegos during his bout against Pedro Castaneda Castro at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Natalie Dove and Nayeli Rodriguez in action during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Natalie Dove during her bout against Nayeli Rodriguez at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Nayeli Rodriguez during her bout against Natalie Dove at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

On MVP 12 prelims

Among the prelims, Ariel Perez (7-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, FL defeated Mario Bedolla Orozco (4-4, 3 KOs) of Mexico by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Jeremy Adorno (10-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico dropped Jonathan Gabriel Pachado (6-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina twice to secure a TKO victory at super lightweight. The official time of the stoppage was 2:59 into the first round.

Ariel Perez in action against Mario Bedolla Orozco during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Ariel Perez throws a jab in his bout against Mario Bedolla Orozco during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Jeremy Adorno in action against Jonathan Gabriel Pachado during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Jeremy Adorno after his bout against Jonathan Gabriel Pachado during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Elise Soto during her bout against Colleen Davis at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Colleen Davis during her bout against Elise Soto at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Quincey Williams in action against Jose Edgardo Perdomo during Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

Quincey Williams during his bout against Jose Edgardo Perdomo at Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, May 9, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions/Harry Aaron

The super featherweight matchup between Puerto Rico’s Elise Soto (7-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC) and Colleen Davis (4-2-1, 1 KO, 1 NC) of Pittsburgh, PA was declared a No Contest after the second round. Davis suffered a cut over her right eye due to an accidental head butt.

In the event opener, Quincey Williams (5-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. knocked out Jose Edgardo Perdomo (6-7, 3 KOs) of Uruguay with a barrage of punches at super welterweight. The official time was 2:11 into the fourth round.