MVP 12: Pero vs Navarro results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Most Valuable Prospects 12: Pero vs Navarro live results from Caribe Royale Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov


Dainier Pero faces Cesar Navarro in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Friday, May 9. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout at heavyweight.

Las Vegas-based Cuban Olympian Pero (10-0, 8 KOs) aims for his first win of 2025, following five successful fights last year. The unbeaten 25-year-old brings his WBA Continental USA belt to the ring. Navarro (13-2, 11 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Mexico also steps through the ropes for the first time this year. The Phoenix, AZ-based 25-year-old looks for his third straight victory.

In the co-feature, Orlando’s Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) goes up against Tayden Beltran (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Pomona, CA. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Another eight-round matchup at lightweight pits Kaipo Gallegos (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV against Pedro Castaneda Castro (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. A six-round super flyweight contest between Natalie Dove (4-0) of Philadelphia, PA and Nayeli Rodriguez (3-0) of El Paso, TX kicks off the main card action.

Watch on DAZN

Most Valuable Prospects 12 Live Blog

MVP 12: Pero vs Navarro start time

MVP: Pero vs Navarro airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Most Valuable Prospects 12 results

Get Most Valuable Prospects 12 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

  • Dainier Pero vs. Cesar Navarro
  • Corey Marksman vs. Tayden Beltran
  • Kaipo Gallegos vs. Pedro Castaneda Castro
  • Natalie Dove vs. Nayeli Rodriguez

Prelims (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

  • Ariel Perez vs. Mario Bedolla Orozco
  • Jeremy Adorno vs. Jonathan Gabriel Pachado
  • Elise Soto vs. Colleen Davis
  • Quincey Williams vs. Jose Edgardo Perdomo

