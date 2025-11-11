Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin tops The Magnificent 7 in Manchester in January

Moses Itauma faces Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, January 24, at Co-op Live in Manchester. The two heavyweights meet in the main event of The Magnificent 7, live on DAZN. The event celebrates Frank Warren’s 45 years as a licensed British boxing promoter.

Slovakian-born British Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a dominant first-round stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte in August. The 20-year-old southpaw has been described as a “world champion-in-waiting,” according to Queensberry’s announcement.

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Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan, defeated Ivan Dychko by decision on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard in September. With the win, the 32-year-old secured his third straight victory since his defeats to Anthony Joshua and Whyte.

“We are thrilled to be delivering such a strong Magnificent 7 bounty for the fans in our first UK show of 2026,” said hall of fame promoter Frank Warren. “It is a statement of intent for the New Year and a sign of things to come.

“We are delighted with what we have put together across 2025 in tandem with our new broadcast partner DAZN, but we have the scope to go bigger and further in 2026, which we will do and make it a landmark year for the sport.

“This show will also effectively celebrate my 45th year in the professional business and I believe this card certainly does justice to the occasion and I am very happy to have our heavyweight prodigy Moses topping the bill in another perfect test of his unquestionable credentials against a very tough American in Jermain Franklin.”

Ticket information for Itauma vs Franklin is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Itauma vs Franklin undercard includes:

Willy Hutchinson (19-2, 14 KOs) vs. Ezra Taylor (13-0, 9 KOs), light heavyweight

Zak Miller (17-1, 3 KOs) vs. Liam Davies (17-1, 8 KOs), featherweight, British & Commonwealth title

Shakiel Thompson (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Brad Pauls (20-2-1, 11 KOs), middleweight, WBO Global title

Nathan Heaney (19-1-1, 6 KOs) vs. Gerome Warburton (16-2-2, 2 KOs), middleweight

Alex Murphy (14-2) vs. Josh Holmes (17-0, 6 KOs), lightweight

Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs) vs. Jordan Flynn (12-1-1, 2 KOs), lightweight