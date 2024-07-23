Morgan Charriere vs AJ Cunningham set for UFC card in Paris

Morgan Charriere and AJ Cunningham have been reportedly set to battle it out at UFC Fight Night on September 28 live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. The pair squares off at featherweight.

Charriere (19-10-1) looks to return to winning ways. France’s 28-year-old was in action in April, when he dropped a split decision against Chepe Mariscal.

Cunningham (11-4) is also coming off the defeat. The 29-year-old mixed martial artist of Batesville, Arkansas was stopped by L’udovit Klein in the first round in March.

The Charriere vs Cunningham matchup was reported in a recent episode of Fight Minds. The contest is yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Among other recently announced bouts, Kevin Jousset and Bryan Battle go head-to-head at welterweight. The current lineup looks as the following: