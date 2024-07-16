Subscribe
HomeUFC

Kevin Jousset vs Bryan Battle joins UFC Paris card in September

Kevin Jousset & Bryan Battle set at welterweight at UFC Fight Night Paris

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The bout between Kevin Jousset and Bryan Battle has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28. The pair squares off at welterweight.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Jousset (10-2) makes his 2024 Octagon debut. The 31-year-old Frenchman scored a unanimous decision against Song Kenan last December and secured his fourth win for the year.

Battle (10-2) faced Ange Loosa in March in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. Last year, the 29-year-old native of Springfield, MO submitted AJ Fletcher in the second round and stopped Gabe Green in 14 seconds.

The Jousset vs Battle contest was reported by MMA Junkie citing sources. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for UFC Paris card, Matt Frevola (11-4-1) of Huntington, New York and Fares Ziam (15-4) of France go head-to-head at lightweight. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight
  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen, middleweight
  • William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight
  • Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle, women’s bantamweight
  • Ailin Perez vs. Dariya Zheleznyakova, women’s bantamweight
  • Matt Frevola vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
  • Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Barez, flyweight
  • Da Woon Jung vs. Oumar Sy, light heavyweight
  • Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle, welterweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.