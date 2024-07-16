Kevin Jousset vs Bryan Battle joins UFC Paris card in September

The bout between Kevin Jousset and Bryan Battle has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28. The pair squares off at welterweight.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Jousset (10-2) makes his 2024 Octagon debut. The 31-year-old Frenchman scored a unanimous decision against Song Kenan last December and secured his fourth win for the year.

Battle (10-2) faced Ange Loosa in March in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. Last year, the 29-year-old native of Springfield, MO submitted AJ Fletcher in the second round and stopped Gabe Green in 14 seconds.

The Jousset vs Battle contest was reported by MMA Junkie citing sources. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for UFC Paris card, Matt Frevola (11-4-1) of Huntington, New York and Fares Ziam (15-4) of France go head-to-head at lightweight. The current lineup looks as the following: