PFL vs Bellator results: Ferreira vs Bader

PFL vs Bellator: Champs features the champions from both promotions squaring off in a series of MMA bouts. The fight card airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24.
The main event is a heavyweight bout between PFL champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil and Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. The winner is scheduled to face Francis Ngannou at an event in future.
The co-main event is an all-American middleweight clash between PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).
Among other bouts, American two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) takes on Bellator champion Jason Jackson (17-4) of Jamaica at 182-pound catchweight. As well, Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) of Brazil fights Vadim Nemkov (17-2) at heavyweight.
Plus, Brazil’s Thiago Santos (22-11) and Yoel Romero (15-7) of Cuba go head to head at light heavyweight. In addition, Clay Collard (24- 11) meets AJ McKee (21-1) in the all-American bout at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
PFL vs Bellator live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV
Date: Saturday, February 24
Main card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Saturday, February 24
Main card: 8 pm GMT
Prelims: 5:30 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN and Stan Sport
Date: Sunday, February 25
Main card: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location
PFL vs Bellator: Champs results
Get PFL vs Bellator: Ferreira vs Bader full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Braga, featherweight
- Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight
- Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight
Prelims
- Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales, featherweight
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio, lightweight
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis, catchweight (165 lb)
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao, featherweight
- Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira, catchweight (129 lb) – Amateur bout