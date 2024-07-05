Photos: Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis first face-off at kickoff press conference

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis square off on August 24 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. At a launch press conference, the British former super lightweight title challenger and the former two-time junior welterweight champion of NOLA previewed their bout and went face to face. Both fighters look for their next opportunity to challenge for a world title.

Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) avenged his sole career defeat in May, when he scored a unanimous decision against old rival Josh Taylor. The 31-year-old southpaw of Chorley, England makes his second ring appearance for the year and targets the fourth win in a row.

“I’m delighted. That chapter with Josh now is closed,” Jack Catterall said. “It’s a new chapter. Before the first fight I found myself in a great position, number one in the WBO, but I was sitting on the shelf for too long. I think we understand that the division is wide open right now. There’s no immediate shot at the world title but I didn’t want to be waiting until the back end of the year or early next year to get back in the ring, with the hopes of maybe landing a world title fight.”

“Like I said to Sam and I said to you [Eddie Hearn], I want the biggest fights. I think Regis said it, bar the world titles this is the biggest fight in the division. I’ve had momentum, you [Eddie Hearn] have kept me active which I’m grateful for. I’m in a great position and I don’t want to be sat to the side waiting for fights to happen that might not happen. I need to strike while I’ve had the momentum.”

“Regis is a two-time world champion looking to become three. I know the winner of this fight is in a great position with you to go on and challenge for a world title. This fight gets me up, I’m excited, it’s not far from where I live this Co-op Live arena. I’ve got everything to gain in this fight.”

“I’ve been watching Regis for four or five years. I was at the fight against Taylor in 2019. I’ve watched him box in Dubai, I was in San Francisco in December so I’ve been seeing him and I know what he’s about. He’s a tough fighter and he’s earned his right – he’s a two-time world champion. I know exactly what stands in front of me and I’m working hard. I’ve been straight back in the gym. No rest, no honeymoon, straight back to work.”

‘Now I have a goal again’

Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time this year and looks to get back in the win column. 35-year-old southpaw dropped a unanimous decision against Devin Haney and lost the WBC 140-pound belt last time out in December 2023.

The New Orleans, Louisiana native, Prograis makes his second ring appearance in the UK, following his fight against Taylor in October 2019 in London. The latter walked away with the win by majority decision and unified the IBF and WBA belts.

“I feel like me and Jack is the biggest fight you can make in the division without a belt being on the line,” Regis Prograis said. “We were actually supposed to fight a few years ago but it just never happened, and so now we’re here. I think this is the best time right now. For sure, it’s must-win.”

“I have a goal now. Every time I get the belt I kind of just don’t care about it. Now I have a goal again. I want to be a three-time world champion and this is the man that I have to get past.”

“Catterall is one of the biggest names in the division right now. The 140 lbs division is stacked right now. Like I said, this is the biggest fight that they can make without a belt being on the line. I’m ready to do it again in front of the crazy UK fans.”

Among the bouts featured on the Catterall vs Prograis undercard, Rhiannon Dixon defends her WBO lightweight title in an all-British clash against two-division champion Terri Harper. Plus, British William Crolla faces a to be determined opponent at super welterweight.