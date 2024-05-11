Misfits Boxing 14 results, start time, live stream, Papi vs Ferrari, full card

Misfits Boxing 14: Papi vs Ferrari airs live from Troxy in London, England on Saturday, May 11. The crossover fight card features a series of bouts with YouTubers, artists, social media and Internet personalities squaring off inside the ring.

In the main event, London-based Nathaniel Bustamante aka “Salt Papi” (3-2, 2 KOs) of the Philippines goes up against Amadeusz Roslik aka “Amadeusz Ferrari” of Poland. In the co-main event unbeaten Brazilian Jully Oliveira aka “Jully Poca” (3-0) defends her MF Boxing cruiserweight belt against unbeaten Avery Pongracz aka “6ar6ie6” (2-0) of Australia.

Also on the card an all-British light heavyweight bout between Rhys Thomas Sylvester aka “Mist” and Ryan Taylor (0-3-1). In another bout at light heavyweight, Kenny Ojuederie aka “King Kenny” (4-3, 2 KOs) faces fellow-Brit Adam Brooks (2-0, 2 KOs).

Plus, Facundo Hernandez aka “Argentinian King” of Argentina and Pully Arif (2-2) of the UK meet in the quarter-finals of the MFB lightweight interim title tournament. In addition, Frankie James Freelove aka “TempoArts” (3-0, 1 KOs) defends his MFB heavyweight strap in the all-British bout against Ben Knights.

Misfits Boxing 14 live stream

USA & UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 6:30 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3:30 am AEST / 1:30 am AWST

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari, 5 rounds, light heavyweight

Jully Poca vs. Avery Pongracz aka ‘6ar6ie6’, 5 rounds, cruiserweight – Poca’s MFB cruiserweight title

Rhys Thomas Sylvester aka ‘Mist’ vs. Ryan Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

King Kenny vs. Adam Brooks, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Argentinian King vs. Pully Arif, lightweight – MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals

TempoArts vs. Ben Knights, 5 rounds, heavyweight – Arts’ MFB heavyweight title

Misfits Boxing 14 results

Stay tuned for Misfits Boxing 14: Papi vs Ferrari live results.