Saturday fights to watch: Loma vs Kambosos, Misfits Boxing 14, UFC St Louis & more

A series of world-class boxing and MMA events are featured on the schedule for this Saturday, May 11, including a highly anticipated fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr, as well as the UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento and Misfits Boxing 14: Papi vs Ferrari. The fight action airs live from the U.S., the UK and Australia.

Misfits Boxing 14: Papi vs Ferrari

The crossover event, Misfits Boxing 14 airs live on DAZN from London, England starting at 1:30 pm ET in the U.S. / 6:30 pm BST in the UK. The main event is a light heavyweight bout between Salt Papi and Amadeusz Ferrari.

Among other bouts, Jully Poca defends her MF Boxing cruiserweight title against 6ar6ie6. Argentinian King and Meals With Max square off in the quarter-final of the MFB interim title tournament at lightweight. TempoArts defends his heavyweight belt against Ben Knights.

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price

Jessica McCaskill’s WBA welterweight title defense against Lauren Price airs live from Cardiff, Wales on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK. The start time is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET and 7:30 pm BST, respectively.

Also on the card, Rhys Edwards faces Thomas Patrick Ward at featherweight. Mark Jeffers takes on Darren Johnstone at super middleweight. Lewis Edmondson and Joel McIntyre go head to head at light heavyweight.

UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento

The Octagon returns to St. Louis, MO with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento. In the main event, former heavyweight title challenger and No. 12 Derrick Lewis goes up against No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. In the co-main event, No. 11 Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev battle it out at welterweight.

UFC St. Louis start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET in the U.S. on ESPN+ and 9 pm BST in the UK on TNT Sports. In Australia, the action begins at 6 am AEST on May 12.

Eduardo Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo

Matchroom Boxing’s return to Mexico features Eduardo Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo. The super featherweight bout airs live on DAZN starting at 8 pm ET in the U.S. In the UK and Australia the start time is 1 am BST / 10 am AEST on May 12.

The fight card also sees Erika Cruz’s WBA super bantamweight title defense against Nazarena Romero. Plus, Randy Leon Loaiza and Misael Cabrera Urias meet super lightweight.

BKFC 61 Connecticut: Rivera vs Straus

The bare knuckle boxing showdown, BKFC 61 airs live from Uncasville, Connecticut featuring Jimmie Rivera up against Daniel Straus at featherweight. Live stream in the U.S. is available on Prime Video starting at 7 pm ET.

The card also features Michael Trizano up against Derek Campos at lightweight and Ryan Reber versus Anthony Foye at bantamweight. In addition, Sarah Click and Natalie Gage go toe-to-toe at women’s strawweight.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr

The boxing world championship clash between famed Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr airs live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant IBF lightweight title on the line.

In Australia the event airs live on Kayo PPV at 12 pm AEST on May 12.

In another world title bout, Nina Hughes defends her WBA bantamweight title against Cherneka Johnson. Further, Andrew Moloney faces Pedro Guevara for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap.

Check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, including pro wrestling, kickboxing and more, and stay tuned for live coverage and results.