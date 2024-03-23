Misfits Boxing 13 results, time, live stream, Fox The G vs Most Wanted & Evil Hero

Misfits Boxing 13 airs live stream from Worldwide Stages in Nashville, TN on Saturday, March 23. On the top of fight card titled “Outnumbered Match”, Fox The G goes up against two opponents, Most Wanted and Evil Hero aka “Most Evil Tag Team”.

In the co-main event, Chris Avila and Jake Bostwick square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Tayler Holder and DWG Earth go head to head at cruiserweight. Plus, Joey Knight faces Baby Hulk in the MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-final. In another quarter-final, YuddyGangTV takes on Lil Cracra.

Among the prelims, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and MoDeen clash at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Nikki Hru and Alexia Grace battle it out for the vacant MFB women’s lightweight title.

Misfits Boxing 13 live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 23 – Sunday, March 24

Time: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Fox The G vs. Most Evil Tag Team (Most Wanted & Evil Hero), lightweight – Outnumbered match

Chris Avila vs. Jake Bostwick, light heavyweight

Tayler Holder vs. DWG Earth, cruiserweight

Joey Knight vs. Baby Hulk, lightweight – MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals

YuddyGangTV vs. Lil Cracra, lightweight – MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals

Prelims

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy vs. MoDeen, heavyweight

Nikki Hru vs. Alexia Grace, lightweight – vacant MFB women’s lightweight title

Misfits Boxing 13 results

Stay tuned for Misfits Boxing 13 live results.