Mikaela Mayer vs Lauren Price: ‘The fight we’re trying to make,’ promoter says

The undisputed title fight between Mikaela Mayer and Lauren Price is expected in 2026, with both camps receiving offers. Three-division champion Mayer holds the WBO welterweight belt, while Price is the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC 147-pound champion.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom said their fighter, Price, was offered a fight against Mayer in the U.S., but the money was not right, ESPN reported. Top Rank’s Mayer, meanwhile, was proposed to fight in London, England.

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“We got offered the fight in July for the [United States], but the money was not something that Lauren’s management felt was appropriate for that fight, and I tend to agree with her,” said Shalom.

“We’ve made an offer for Mayer to come and fight over here at the Royal Albert Hall.

“So far, we haven’t had an accepted offer, but that has been a fight that we’ve been trying to make and are trying to make.”

Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) was last in action in October when she defeated Mary Spencer to become a three-division world champion. The 35-year-old Los Angeles native moved up a weight class and claimed Spencer’s WBA super welterweight title, along with the vacant WBC and WBO belts.

Lauren Price (9-0, 2 KOs) of Wales last fought in May, when she defeated Natasha Jonas to retain her WBA welterweight title and claim the IBF and WBC belts from Jonas. Ahead of a potential fight with Mayer, the 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist is reportedly targeting a February bout in Cardiff.

If the fight against Price doesn’t materialize, Mayer could potentially seek to face IBF super welterweight champion Oshae Jones (8-0, 3 KOs) for the undisputed title at 154 lbs. The 27-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, claimed the title against Femke Hermans last November and successfully defended it against Elia Carranza in July at the Overtime Boxing event.