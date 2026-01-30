Lauren Price faces Stephanie Pineiro Aquino in Cardiff this April

The next fight of Lauren Price is confirmed against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino on April 4 at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Price makes the first defense of her unified WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight titles, while interim WBA champion Aquino makes her first bid to claim the major belts.

Welsh Olympic Gold medallist Price (9-0, 2 KOs) won her previous bout last March by unanimous decision over Natasha Jonas to win the championship unification. Mandatory challenger Aquino (10-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico scored a unanimous decision against Anahi Ester Sanchez last November to successfully defend her interim strap.

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“Defending my world titles at home in Wales means everything to me,” Price said. “I want to repay the support everyone has shown me with another great performance. I never turn down a challenge. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino is a dangerous fighter, but nothing is going to stop me from getting my hand raised on April 4 in Cardiff. Yma o hyd.”

If successful against Aquino, Price, 31, is expected to face reigning two-division champion Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) next for the undisputed crown. The Los Angeles three-division world champion currently holds the WBO belt at 147 lbs, as well as the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO titles at 154 lbs.

Aquino, 35, makes her international debut and aims to pull off an upset.

“I respect everything Lauren Price has achieved, but I have worked all my life for this moment, and I am ready to show I am the best in the world,” Aquino said. “Lauren may have the home fans on her side, but I have a country behind me too. I am coming to take those belts back to Puerto Rico.”

The event airs live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. International broadcast details, ticket information, and the bouts featured on the Price vs Aquino undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.