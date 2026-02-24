Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch lands at Sphere in September, live on Netflix

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao face off in a rematch on Saturday, September 19, at Sphere in Las Vegas, streaming live on Netflix. The two fighters clash for the second time, more than 11 years after their “Fight of the Century.”

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 headlines the first boxing card at Sphere. Tickets for the event, along with undercard details, are expected to be announced shortly.

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The first combat sports event held at Sphere was UFC 306, which took place in September 2024.

Netflix announced on Monday that “the production [of Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2] will utilize the venue’s advanced technologies to provide fans with an immersive experience unlike any other in boxing history.”

Their first fight – held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May 2015 – generated a record live gate of $72 million and 4.6 million pay-per-view buys. Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) came out victorious, defeating Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao 2

Five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., 48, returns to the professional ring following an exhibition with Mike Tyson scheduled for April 25 in Congo. In his previous pro fight in August 2017, the native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, stopped former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round.

“I already fought and beat Manny once,” Mayweather said. “This time will be the same result.”

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines made his comeback last July, fighting Mario Barrios to a majority draw. The outing was the 47-year-old’s first bout since dropping a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

Ahead of his rematch with Mayweather, Pacquiao is set to face Ruslan Provodnikov in an exhibition match on April 18 in Las Vegas.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said. “The fans have waited long enough – they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix.”

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2: The rematch streams live on Netflix from Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19, 2026 | Courtesy of Netflix

The Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch joins Netflix’s growing boxing schedule, following a recently announced heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in London.

In addition, the streaming platform makes its debut in MMA, featuring the return of Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano on May 16 in Los Angeles.