Floyd Mayweather returns to pro boxing after Mike Tyson exhibition

Floyd Mayweather ends his retirement and is set to return to the ring as a pro boxer this summer – for the first time since stopping Conor McGregor. Prior to that, the undefeated five-division world champion faces fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson in a previously announced spring exhibition.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) defeated former UFC champion McGregor by 10th-round TKO in August 2017 and retired from professional boxing for the third time. Nevertheless, the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native stayed close to the ring, making multiple appearances in exhibition matchups against Logan Paul, Tenshin Nasukawa, John Gotti III, Deji Olatunji, and others.

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The announcement on Friday states that 48-year-old Mayweather “has signed an exclusive agreement with CSI Sports™/FIGHT SPORTS® to resume his professional boxing career.” His opponent in his first professional fight in more than eight years is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing – from my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards – no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event – then my events,” Mayweather said. “And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports™/FIGHT SPORTS®.”

The exhibition matchup between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson is set for April 25 in Congo.

Details on Mayweather’s return to the professional ring – including date, location, venue, and ticket information – are expected to follow shortly.