Matt Frevola vs Fares Ziam, plus more fights reported for UFC card in Paris

Lightweights Matt Frevola and Fares Ziam are reportedly set to battle it out at UFC Fight Night on September 28. The MMA event airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France.

34-year-old Frevola (11-4-1) of Huntington, New York was in action last November, when he was KO’d by Benoit Saint-Denis in the first round, which snapped his three-fight winning streak. 27-year-old Ziam (15-4) of France defeated Claudio Puelles by split decision in February and earned his third straight victory.

The Frevola vs Ziam bout was reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff via post on X and later confirmed by multiple sources, MMA Junkie reported.

In addition, according to ESPN Deportes, flyweights Victor Altamirano and Daniel Barez agreed to square off at UFC Paris. Mexico’s Altamirano (12-4) looks to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats, including a split decision against Felipe dos Santos last time out in February. Barez (16-6) of Spain is coming off the defeat by submission in the first round against Jafel Filho last July.

Plus, French light heavyweight Oumar Sy is set to face Da Woon Jung of Korea, La Sueur reported. Sy (10-0) made his UFC Octagon debut in May, securing the win via first-round submission against Tuco Tokkos. Jung (15-5-1) was submitted by Carlos Ulberg in the third round last September and lost his third fight in a row.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, William Gomis (13-2) of France takes on Brazilian Joanderson Brito (17-3-1) at featherweight. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchups.

The current UFC Paris 2024 lineup looks as the following: