Mary Spencer vs Ogleidis Suarez among bouts set for Bazinyan-Butler undercard

The bout between Mary Spencer and Ogleidis Suarez has been set, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler. The event takes place at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 14.

Three-time amateur world champion Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBA super welterweight title. The 40-year-old claimed the interim belt by unanimous decision against Naomi Mannes last September.

After Terri Harper vacated the title, Spencer was elevated to a full champion. In October 2023, the native of Wiarton, Ontario also challenged Femke Hermans for the vacant IBF strap, but fell short, dropping a majority decision.

“Suarez has never been stopped in less than five rounds, so in the past, I probably would have been tempted to go for the KO to make a statement,” Mary Spencer said about her next opponent. “But to deliver the best performance possible, I want to focus on my fight, not hers. Yes, I’m a world champion now, but I’m convinced I haven’t shown my full potential yet. Boxing fans will see it for themselves when I return to Montreal on March 14.”

37-year-old Suarez (31-5-1, 15 KOs) previously held the WBA featherweight title and the interim WBA super featherweight title. The native of Caracas, Venezuela returned to winning ways in January, scoring a second-round TKO against Neisi Torres. In November 2019, Suarez challenged Marie-Eve Dicaire for the IBF 154-pound belt, but lost by unanimous decision.

Ogleidis Suarez at the weigh-in | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Also confirmed for the Bazinyan vs Butler undercard is an eight-round super lightweight matchup between Jhon Orobio and Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre. Plus, Luis Santana and Jonathan de Pina square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, super featherweight Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (12-0, 8 KOs) of Quebec City, Quebec, and middleweight Alexandre Gaumont (12-0, 8 KOs) of Gatineau, Quebec are scheduled to battle it out on the night. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

In the main event, Laval, Quebec-based Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia faces local former title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.