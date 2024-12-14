Erik Bazinyan faces Steven Butler in Montreal, Quebec in March

Erik Bazinyan is set for his next fight against Steven Butler on March 14 at Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The pair square off in a 10-round contest at super middleweight. The event airs live on ESPN+.

Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia looks to return to winning ways. The 29-year-old Laval, Quebec-based contender suffered his first career defeat in September, when he was dropped and stopped by Jaime Munguia in the 10th round.

“Steven has fought for a world title twice. He’s a good boxer, everyone knows him, and this fight will generate a lot of buzz,” Erik Bazinyan said. “I trust my team and the process to get me to the top.”

Former title challenger Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) aims for his second straight victory. The 29-year-old got back in the win column in November, stopping Fernando Ezequiel Farias in the first round.

Butler challenged Zhanibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO middleweight title in May 2023 but suffered defeat via second-round TKO. In December 2019, the native of Montreal, Quebec fought Ryota Murata for the WBA 160-pound belt but was stopped in the fifth round.

“I’ve never been afraid of anyone,” Steven Butler said. “No matter who my team has put in front of me, I’ve always had the guts to step up, and that won’t change for Erik Bazinyan or anyone else. For 10 years, I’ve always delivered an exciting show, and that won’t change on March 14 either.”

The bouts featured on the Bazinyan vs Butler undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.