Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze 2 to headline UFC Vegas 104 in mid-March

The rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze has been reported as the main event for UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 15 aka UFC Vegas 104. The pair previously met two years ago in London, where Vettori defeated Dolidze by unanimous decision.

Vettori (19-7-1) fought once since their first fight, dropping a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier in June 2023. In June 2021, the 31-year-old Italian contender challenged Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title, but lost the fight also by UD.

Roman Dolidze (14-3) lost his following fight last February by majority decision against Nassourdine Imavov. Georgia’s 36-year-old bounced back with a unanimous decision against Anthony Smith last June and a first-round TKO against Kevin Holland last October at UFC 307.

The Vettori vs Dolidze rematch was reported by MMA Junkie, following messages on social media. The promotion has yet to formally confirm the matchup.

The current UFC Vegas 104 lineup is as follows: