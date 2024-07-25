Marina Rodriguez vs Iasmin Lucindo joins UFC 307 fight card

An all-Brazilian bout between Marina Rodriguez and Iasmin Lucindo has been reportedly set for UFC 307. The fight card airs live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5. The pair squares off in a three-rounder at strawweight.

No. 6-ranked 115-pound contender Rodriguez (17-4-2) makes her second Octagon appearance for the year and looks to get back in the win column. The 37-year-old dropped a split decision against Jessica Andrade last time out at UFC 300 in April.

Lucindo (16-5) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets her second win a row. The 22-year-old defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision in May.

The Rodriguez vs Lucindo matchup was first announced by AgFight. MMA Fighting reported that the fight was later confirmed by multiple people.

UFC 307 is expected to see reigning bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs, Colorado up against former titleholder Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington. The current lineup looks as the following: