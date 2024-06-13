Marcin Tybura vs Sergey Spivak 2 set for UFC card in August

The rematch between Marcin Tybura and Sergey Spivak has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on August 10 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka “UFC Vegas 95”. The pair first met in February 2020 at UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, Virginia, where Tybura took the victory by unanimous decision.

In his previous outing in March, 38-year-old Marcin Tybura (25-8) submitted Tai Tuivasa in the first round. 29-year-old Spivak (16-4) of Moldova was stopped by Ciryl Gane in the second round last September, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

The Tybura vs Spivak rematch was reported by MMA Junkie citing the initial announcement by MMA Mania and Spivak’s post on social media, who wrote “We go again, August 10”. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Danny Barlow (8-0) of Memphis, Tennessee and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia go head to head at welterweight. The current UFC Vegas 95 lineup looks as the following: