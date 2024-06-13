Subscribe
HomeUFC

Marcin Tybura vs Sergey Spivak 2 set for UFC card in August

Heavyweights Marcin Tybura & Sergey Spivak rematch at UFC Vegas 95

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The rematch between Marcin Tybura and Sergey Spivak has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on August 10 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka “UFC Vegas 95”. The pair first met in February 2020 at UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, Virginia, where Tybura took the victory by unanimous decision.

In his previous outing in March, 38-year-old Marcin Tybura (25-8) submitted Tai Tuivasa in the first round. 29-year-old Spivak (16-4) of Moldova was stopped by Ciryl Gane in the second round last September, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

The Tybura vs Spivak rematch was reported by MMA Junkie citing the initial announcement by MMA Mania and Spivak’s post on social media, who wrote “We go again, August 10”. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Danny Barlow (8-0) of Memphis, Tennessee and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia go head to head at welterweight. The current UFC Vegas 95 lineup looks as the following:

  • Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweight
  • Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight
  • Uros Medic vs. Danny Barlow, welterweight
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho, flyweight
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac, heavyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.