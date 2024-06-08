Danny Barlow vs Uros Medic joins UFC Vegas 95 in August

Welterweights Danny Barlow and Uros Medic are reportedly set to battle it out on August 10 at UFC Fight Night aka UFC Vegas 95. The MMA takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten Barlow (8-0) of Memphis, Tennessee stopped Josh Quinlan in the third round at UFC 298 in February and made a successful Octagon debut. The 28-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni earned his contract last September, scoring the first-round TKO against Raheam Forest.

Medic (10-2) is coming off the win via first-round TKO against Tim Means in April. With the victory, the 31-year-old Serbian mixed martial artist returned to winning ways after suffering the defeat by submission in the second round against Myktybek Orolbai last November.

The Barlow vs Medic bout was reported by Barlow’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other previously announced bouts, Jhonata Diniz of Brazil faces Karl Williams of Atlanta, Georgia at heavyweight. Plus, Jarno Errens of the Netherlands takes on Youssef Zalal of Morocco at featherweight.

The UFC Vegas 95 main event is yet to be determined. The current lineup looks as the following: